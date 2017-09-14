Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High School

Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High SchoolPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet
Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet
KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down.>>
KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down.>>
SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located
SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights. Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights. Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.>>
Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride
Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements.>>
Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting
Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting
KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.>>
KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.>>
90-year-old woman short changed in online auction
90-year-old woman short changed in online auction
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting
Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.>>
FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.>>
Pullman Police searching for missing man
Pullman Police searching for missing man
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night. Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night. Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing.>>
Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High School
Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High School
Following the tragic events at Freeman High School Wednesday morning, a number of vigils were held across the region Wednesday evening to show support and solidarity with the school, as well as family and friends of the victims. A prayer vigil was held at St. John's Church Wednesday afternoon. Other vigils were held at Fairfield Community Church, Valley Real Life Church in Spokane Valley, and River Park Square.>>
Following the tragic events at Freeman High School Wednesday morning, a number of vigils were held across the region Wednesday evening to show support and solidarity with the school, as well as family and friends of the victims. A prayer vigil was held at St. John's Church Wednesday afternoon. Other vigils were held at Fairfield Community Church, Valley Real Life Church in Spokane Valley, and River Park Square.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting
Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting
KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.>>
KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.>>
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants
The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.>>
Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting
Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting
KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.>>
KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.>>
Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River
Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening. Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road.>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening. Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road.>>
Florida nun dons habit, grabs chain saw to help after Irma
Florida nun dons habit, grabs chain saw to help after Irma
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida nun is pitching in on the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma by taking a chain saw to downed trees while dressed in her full habit. Miami-Dade police posted video of Sister Margaret Ann at work on social media taken by an off-duty officer who came across her. Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School near Miami.>>
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida nun is pitching in on the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma by taking a chain saw to downed trees while dressed in her full habit. Miami-Dade police posted video of Sister Margaret Ann at work on social media taken by an off-duty officer who came across her. Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School near Miami.>>