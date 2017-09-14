Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Update: Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe.

Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.

Pullman police thanked everyone for their help looking for Moseley.

Previous coverage: 

The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night.

Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing. He did not take any personal items or clothing with him and his Facebook account was deactivated after his disappearance.

His family reports that his disappearance and lack of contact is not normal for him. They say Ian enjoys the outdoors and frequents Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County, Idaho. 

Mosely is described as a 27-year-old white man who is about 6 foot 1 inches tall and 230 lbs with short brown hair. He has a cross design tattoo on his inner right forearm and an "A" tattoo on his inner left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a white Chicago Bulls shirt, blue khaki shorts, and an Element logo baseball cap.

Contact the Pullman Police Department with any information regarding Ian's whereabouts, at 509-334-0802.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:12:32 GMT
    Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogsResponders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce 

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Saturday, September 16 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-09-16 05:17:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

  • 'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

    'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:41:48 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.  Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.  Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe

    Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe

    Sunday, September 17 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-09-18 00:29:40 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe. Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe. Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.

    >>

  • Firefighters fighting 75-acre brush fire off I-90 in Grant County

    Firefighters fighting 75-acre brush fire off I-90 in Grant County

    Sunday, September 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-17 23:37:23 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire off I-90 near Ryegrass in Grant County on Sunday. Washington Department of Natural Resources report they are working with local resources to get the fire under control. Trooper Brian Moore with Washington State Patrol reports the fire started as a vehicle fire before spreading to a nearby hillside.

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire off I-90 near Ryegrass in Grant County on Sunday. Washington Department of Natural Resources report they are working with local resources to get the fire under control. Trooper Brian Moore with Washington State Patrol reports the fire started as a vehicle fire before spreading to a nearby hillside.

    >>

  • New Hurricane Maria aims at Irma-damaged area

    New Hurricane Maria aims at Irma-damaged area

    Sunday, September 17 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-09-17 22:10:07 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Maria is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen and brush by some islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is located about 140 miles east northeast of Barbados and heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Maria is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen and brush by some islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is located about 140 miles east northeast of Barbados and heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

    >>
    •   