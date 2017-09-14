Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe

Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safePosted: Updated:
Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce>>
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement
FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed. Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.>>
Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northcliff Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.>>
Soup kitchen honors teen volunteer killed in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of Sam Strahan, the teenager shot and killed in the Freeman High School shooting on Wednesday, says Sam was an active member of his community and volunteered regularly. One of the places he enjoyed volunteering was Cavalry Soup Kitchen in Spokane. On Saturday the soup kitchen held a memorial in Strahan's honor.>>
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>
Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe. Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.>>
Firefighters fighting 75-acre brush fire off I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire off I-90 near Ryegrass in Grant County on Sunday. Washington Department of Natural Resources report they are working with local resources to get the fire under control. Trooper Brian Moore with Washington State Patrol reports the fire started as a vehicle fire before spreading to a nearby hillside.>>
New Hurricane Maria aims at Irma-damaged area
MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Maria is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen and brush by some islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is located about 140 miles east northeast of Barbados and heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).>>
Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
HONOLULU (AP) - Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January emerged from isolation Sunday. They devoured fresh-picked tropical fruits, vegetables and a fluffy egg strata after eating mostly freeze-dried food during their isolation.>>
Sheriff: No crime committed after standoff in Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff reports no crime was committed Saturday afternoon despite receiving reports that a man was threatening people with a gun in the city of Pinehurst. Members of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Pinehurst Police Department and Osburn Police Department responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday.>>
This cat is raising money for the homeless in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A cat at a business is creating a buzz on social media for his philanthropic work with a Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeless charity. The cat, nicknamed Cashnip Kitty, is an office cat for a Tulsa marketing firm called GuruStu. The business owner, Stuart McDaniel, says one day he noticed the cat sitting by the office door with dollar bills at his feet.>>
Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northcliff Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.>>
Spokane Police: Beacon Cleaners arson suspect in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police report that Beacon Cleaners arson suspect Scott Lenway was taken into custody Sunday morning. They thanked the community for their help locating Lenway.>>
Prosecutor: 4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station; woman arrested
PARIS (AP) - The United States embassy in Paris says diplomatic staff in France is in contact with French authorities about the acid attack on four American women. An embassy spokesman said Sunday that the U.S. consulate in the southern port city of Marseille is communicating with French officials about the attack at Marseille's main train station.>>
