Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe

Update: Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe.

Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.

Pullman police thanked everyone for their help looking for Moseley.

Previous coverage:

The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night.

Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing. He did not take any personal items or clothing with him and his Facebook account was deactivated after his disappearance.

His family reports that his disappearance and lack of contact is not normal for him. They say Ian enjoys the outdoors and frequents Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County, Idaho.

Mosely is described as a 27-year-old white man who is about 6 foot 1 inches tall and 230 lbs with short brown hair. He has a cross design tattoo on his inner right forearm and an "A" tattoo on his inner left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a white Chicago Bulls shirt, blue khaki shorts, and an Element logo baseball cap.

Contact the Pullman Police Department with any information regarding Ian's whereabouts, at 509-334-0802.