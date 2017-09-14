Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting

We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School.

KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.

"I heard this really loud noise. I thought someone had dropped something super heavy. Then I heard two or three more shots, that's when I realized it was a gunshot," Morphy said.

Morphy described hiding in a storage room with other students.

"I was with my buddy at the time. We had run into the storage room next to the classroom. There was two classrooms next each other and a storage room in the middle. We ran in there and a kid from another classroom ran in there and we were all sitting down. We heard a girl screaming out in the hallway. I was shaking the whole time, it was terrifying."

Morphy holed up with 11 other students in a teacher's classroom after a teacher tried to lock the storage room door, but they wouldn't lock. He said the hour inside the classroom was mostly silent, with other students crying.

When officers finally showed up, and it and Morphy realized he was safe, he described the relief he felt.

"It was just relief. I don't know how to describe it. I'd never gone through anything like this before."

Eventually Morphy was reunited with his family, but he's still concerned for his injured classmates.