Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account o - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting

Posted: Updated:
FREEMAN, Wash. -

We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School.

KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.

"I heard this really loud noise. I thought someone had dropped something super heavy. Then I heard two or three more shots, that's when I realized it was a gunshot," Morphy said. 

Morphy described hiding in a storage room with other students.

"I was with my buddy at the time. We had run into the storage room next to the classroom. There was two classrooms next each other and a storage room in the middle. We ran in there and a kid from another classroom ran in there and we were all sitting down. We heard a girl screaming out in the hallway. I was shaking the whole time, it was terrifying."

Morphy holed up with 11 other students in a teacher's classroom after a teacher tried to lock the storage room door, but they wouldn't lock. He said the hour inside the classroom was mostly silent, with other students crying.

When officers finally showed up, and it and Morphy realized he was safe, he described the relief he felt.

"It was just relief. I don't know how to describe it. I'd never gone through anything like this before."

Eventually Morphy was reunited with his family, but he's still concerned for his injured classmates. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:42:54 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

  • Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-09-13 16:12:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

  • SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:42:41 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting

    Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-09-14 05:59:27 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.

    >>

  • Pullman Police searching for missing man

    Pullman Police searching for missing man

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-09-14 05:16:50 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night. Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night. Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing.

    >>

  • Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High School

    Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High School

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:54:02 GMT

    Following the tragic events at Freeman High School Wednesday morning, a number of vigils were held across the region Wednesday evening to show support and solidarity with the school, as well as family and friends of the victims. A prayer vigil was held at St. John's Church Wednesday afternoon. Other vigils were held at Fairfield Community Church, Valley Real Life Church in Spokane Valley, and River Park Square.

    >>

    Following the tragic events at Freeman High School Wednesday morning, a number of vigils were held across the region Wednesday evening to show support and solidarity with the school, as well as family and friends of the victims. A prayer vigil was held at St. John's Church Wednesday afternoon. Other vigils were held at Fairfield Community Church, Valley Real Life Church in Spokane Valley, and River Park Square.

    >>
    •   