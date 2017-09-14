Students return to Freeman High School to construct memorial for victims

Sisters Alicia and Kyla Landrum were both at Freeman High School when shots rang out and the alarm went off.

It was absolutely terrifying for them, especially for Kyla because she didn't know where her sister was. They eventually found each other and found out who was killed and who the shooter was. Kyla knew both of them.

"It was hard. They were both my friends. I didn't know what to think about it. It was terrible," Kyla said.

But she had a simple message for the community Wednesday night:

"We are strong together. We can get through this together."

They wanted to put a memorial outside Freeman High School to make sure people remember and know what happened here Wednesday. They also want to remind people that they are Freeman strong.