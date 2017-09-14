Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; Mor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a  house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.

Originally the fire was called out as a wild land fire but when crews arrived they discovered a home was actually burning and threatening the land and four other homes around it.

Fire District 8, 9, 10, DNR and Spokane City Firefighters are all on scene as more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene to get the flames under control and keep the wild land area around the home from burning.  While the home is a complete loss, the good news is that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely, including pets.

Assembly and Deska will be closed until later Thursday morning while crews continue to battle flames and investigate the cause of the fire.


 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:37:24 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:42:54 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:10:39 GMT

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene

    Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-09-14 11:07:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a  house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a  house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.

    >>

  • Students return to Freeman High School to construct memorial for victims

    Students return to Freeman High School to construct memorial for victims

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-14 06:42:18 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - Sisters Alicia and Kyla Landrum were both at Freeman High School when shots rang out and the alarm went off. It was absolutely terrifying for them, especially for Kyla because she didn't know where her sister was. They eventually found each other and found out who was killed and who the shooter was. Kyla knew both of them.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - Sisters Alicia and Kyla Landrum were both at Freeman High School when shots rang out and the alarm went off. It was absolutely terrifying for them, especially for Kyla because she didn't know where her sister was. They eventually found each other and found out who was killed and who the shooter was. Kyla knew both of them.

    >>

  • Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting

    Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-09-14 05:59:27 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.

    >>
    •   