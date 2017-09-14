Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene

SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.



Originally the fire was called out as a wild land fire but when crews arrived they discovered a home was actually burning and threatening the land and four other homes around it.



Fire District 8, 9, 10, DNR and Spokane City Firefighters are all on scene as more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene to get the flames under control and keep the wild land area around the home from burning. While the home is a complete loss, the good news is that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely, including pets.



Assembly and Deska will be closed until later Thursday morning while crews continue to battle flames and investigate the cause of the fire.



