Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA, Mont. -

Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools. 

Flathead Valley Community College is now closed. 

West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Swan River, Stillwater Christian, Kalispell Montessori, Woodland Montessori, Deer Park, Helena Flats, Kila, Somers/Lakeside, and Olney/Bissell Schools are closed.

Smith Valley, Marion, Creston, and Cayuse Prairie Schools are also closed.  Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger says Smith Valley received a threat, but he is not aware that any of the other three did.   

Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools. 

The districts include Columbia Falls Schools, Whitefish Schools, Bigfork Schools, Evergreen Schools, West Valley Schools, and Kalispell Schools, according to Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger. 

He did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but Eggensperger tells us they are being investigated by law enforcement. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:37:24 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:31:12 GMT

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:42:54 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday

    Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:28:43 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools.  Flathead Valley Community College is now closed.  West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Swan River, Stillwater Christian, Kalispell Montessori, Woodland Montessori, Deer Park, Helena Flats, Kila, Somers/Lakeside, and Olney/Bissell Schools are closed. Smith Valley, Marion, Creston, and Cayuse Prairie Schools are also closed.  

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools.  Flathead Valley Community College is now closed.  West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Swan River, Stillwater Christian, Kalispell Montessori, Woodland Montessori, Deer Park, Helena Flats, Kila, Somers/Lakeside, and Olney/Bissell Schools are closed. Smith Valley, Marion, Creston, and Cayuse Prairie Schools are also closed.  

    >>

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:31:12 GMT

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

  • Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene

    Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-09-14 11:07:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a  house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a  house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.

    >>
    •   