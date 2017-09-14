Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday

Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools.

Flathead Valley Community College is now closed.

West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Swan River, Stillwater Christian, Kalispell Montessori, Woodland Montessori, Deer Park, Helena Flats, Kila, Somers/Lakeside, and Olney/Bissell Schools are closed.

Smith Valley, Marion, Creston, and Cayuse Prairie Schools are also closed. Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger says Smith Valley received a threat, but he is not aware that any of the other three did.

Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools.

The districts include Columbia Falls Schools, Whitefish Schools, Bigfork Schools, Evergreen Schools, West Valley Schools, and Kalispell Schools, according to Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but Eggensperger tells us they are being investigated by law enforcement.