Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday

Threats close multiple Montana schools ThursdayPosted: Updated:
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting
KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.>>
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.>>
Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening. Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road.>>
Students return to Freeman High School to construct memorial for victims
FREEMAN, Wash. - Sisters Alicia and Kyla Landrum were both at Freeman High School when shots rang out and the alarm went off. It was absolutely terrifying for them, especially for Kyla because she didn't know where her sister was. They eventually found each other and found out who was killed and who the shooter was. Kyla knew both of them.>>
Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools. Flathead Valley Community College is now closed. West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Swan River, Stillwater Christian, Kalispell Montessori, Woodland Montessori, Deer Park, Helena Flats, Kila, Somers/Lakeside, and Olney/Bissell Schools are closed. Smith Valley, Marion, Creston, and Cayuse Prairie Schools are also closed.>>
KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.>>
Home complete loss in house fire threatening area wild land; More than 60 firefighters on scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Flames could be seen from quite a distance during an early morning structure fire at a house fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course by the intersection of Assembly and Deska. The two story home that caught fire is a complete loss as flames completely engulfed the structure up to the second story.>>
Students return to Freeman High School to construct memorial for victims
FREEMAN, Wash. - Sisters Alicia and Kyla Landrum were both at Freeman High School when shots rang out and the alarm went off. It was absolutely terrifying for them, especially for Kyla because she didn't know where her sister was. They eventually found each other and found out who was killed and who the shooter was. Kyla knew both of them.>>
Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.>>
Pullman Police searching for missing man
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is seeking assistance with locating a missing person Wednesday night. Police say Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman, Washington, on September 8 at around 7:30 p.m. He left in a friend's car to go buy cigarettes and did not return. The car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy station wagon with expired Idaho plates K529886, is also missing.>>
Inland Northwest holds vigils to support Freeman High School
Following the tragic events at Freeman High School Wednesday morning, a number of vigils were held across the region Wednesday evening to show support and solidarity with the school, as well as family and friends of the victims. A prayer vigil was held at St. John's Church Wednesday afternoon. Other vigils were held at Fairfield Community Church, Valley Real Life Church in Spokane Valley, and River Park Square.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.>>
