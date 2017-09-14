How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High S - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community. 

  • United Way of Spokane County has started a fundraiser to assist the community. Donations can be dropped off at at any STCU branch or can be mailed to P.O. Box 1954 Spokane, WA 99210. STCU members may also donate through their online bank accounts. United Way says nothing will be deducted from donations for administrative costs, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Freeman community and they will be in contact with the Freeman community to determine how to best disperse the money raised. 
     
  • Brunette Sportswear has designed a Freeman strong t-shirt. They are selling them for $15 and all proceeds go to the medical expenses and funeral expense of the victims. You can go to the Brunette Sportswear Facebook page for more information. You can order your shirt here: http://www.bsportswear.com/online-store
  • Heather Biggs Photography is giving any Freeman student still needing senior photos or wanting homecoming photos a free photo shoot session. She says she will do as many free shoots as she can and she also said that any other photographers, make-up artists and hair stylists are more than welcome and encouraged to join her.  You can contact her on her Facebook page to offer your services or schedule a shoot. 
  • Former Washington State Representative, Kevin Parker who owns Spokane Dutch Bros. has announced that all teachers, staff members and administrative staff can receive a free coffee today at any Spokane Dutch Bros. location.
  • A community member is also working to create a #FreemanStrong collage for the high school and Freeman community your help is much appreciated! All you need to do is to post a photo of yourself wearing blue for Freeman on the the KHQ Facebook page and use the hashtag #FreemanStrong. Those photos will then be used in the collage. 
  • A KHQ employee has also pioneered an effort to create hundreds of #FreemanStrong ribbons. We are making the ribbons as fast as we can and handing them out at the KHQ stuidos located at 1201 W. Sprague. We will be handing them out on the corner outside while supplies last and will continue to try and make more so be patient with us if we run out. Also, if you would like to make ribbons as well and either hand them out to your neighbors and friends or donate them to our station so we can continue to hand them out too, that would be greatly appreciated. You can watch the video below to see how they are made and what supplies you need.
  • A GoFundMe account has also been relaunched for the Strahan family who tragically lost their son Sam in the shooting. Sam is being remembered as a hero for his efforts in confronting and trying to stop the shooter right before he was shot by his classmate. Sadly, this is the second tragedy to his the Strahan family. Sam's father actually passed away in a tragic accident on Father's Day of this year and now, not even three months after his father's passing, Sam will now also have to be laid to rest.  The Go Fund Me was originally started to raise funds for Sam and his sister Emily to go to college, but the account is now relaunched to help Sam's mother and his sister deal with such a horrible tragedy and cover funeral expenses. 

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

