Man dies after backing car off cliff in western Montana

(AP) - Authorities say a man was killed when he backed his car off a steep cliff on a dirt mountain road in western Montana.

The Missoulian reports the 32-year-old Lolo man, whose name has not been released, backed off of the Forest Service road near Clinton east of Missoula early Wednesday morning. A 44-year-old East Helena man who was a passenger was hospitalized.

Investigators suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

No other information was released.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

9/13/2017 7:43:58 PM (GMT -7:00)