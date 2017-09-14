Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement

One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement:

We wish to express our overwhelming gratitude for the outpouring of support and love you have shown our families in our time of need. Everyone – our friends, Freeman School District, first responders, the trauma team and care providers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital, the communities of Freeman and Rockford as well as Spokane – have all been phenomenal. No words can express our gratitude.

In this, our darkest hour, we feel blessed and lucky in so many ways. Our daughters are recovering from their wounds, and we know that your thoughts and prayers are with us.

Our hearts are breaking for another family in our community who lost their son. We are keeping Sam’s family in our thoughts and prayers.

Finally, we ask the media and public to respect our families’ privacy. Please give us time and space to heal and recover from this tragedy.

Thank you for the compassion and love you have shown us.