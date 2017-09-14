Lewiston employees handcuff man with loaded shotgun outside stor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lewiston employees handcuff man with loaded shotgun outside storefront

Posted: Updated:
Lewiston employees handcuff man with loaded shotgun outside storefront Lewiston employees handcuff man with loaded shotgun outside storefront
LEWISTON, Idaho -

Lewiston Police say they arrested 47-year-old David Helm after he allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at a man in downtown Lewiston Wednesday afternoon. 

When they arrived, business owners in the area had already handcuffed Helm. 

Police say through their interview process, they learned that Helm and another man had agreed to meet at The Right Spot store on G Street to settle a disagreement. 

Helm allegedly pointed the loaded shotgun at the other man and threatened him. 

The Right Spot store owner saw the dispute and challenged Helm with a pistol. 

Helm laid down the shotgun and was cuffed by an employee of the Weaponsmart business next door. 

No shots were fired. 

The shotgun in quetsion was stolen in 2011 from a store in Lewiston, and the original theft is under investigation. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:37:24 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

  • Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:35:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:31:12 GMT

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

    How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:53:53 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.  

    >>

  • UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale

    UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:37:32 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision. 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision. 

    >>

  • Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement

    Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:19:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement: 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement: 

    >>
    •   