Lewiston employees handcuff man with loaded shotgun outside storefront

Lewiston Police say they arrested 47-year-old David Helm after he allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at a man in downtown Lewiston Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, business owners in the area had already handcuffed Helm.

Police say through their interview process, they learned that Helm and another man had agreed to meet at The Right Spot store on G Street to settle a disagreement.

Helm allegedly pointed the loaded shotgun at the other man and threatened him.

The Right Spot store owner saw the dispute and challenged Helm with a pistol.

Helm laid down the shotgun and was cuffed by an employee of the Weaponsmart business next door.

No shots were fired.

The shotgun in quetsion was stolen in 2011 from a store in Lewiston, and the original theft is under investigation.