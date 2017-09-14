Drug operation take down uncovers 20lbs of meth

Thursday, officers from Spokane Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team worked with multiple agencies in Tri-Cities to take down a large, high-level drug operation.

Search warrants were served at multiple locations across Benton County.

Today’s piece of the investigation, which is still continuing, netted several arrests and over 20lbs of Methamphetamine.

The Spokane Police Department thanks all of the agencies that assisted in the endeavor.