The Latest: Montana schools remain closed after threats - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Montana schools remain closed after threats

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
KALISPELL, Mont. -

 (AP) - The Latest on school threats in northwestern Montana (all times local):

8 p.m.

More than 30 schools across northwestern Montana's Flathead County will be closed Friday after several texted and emailed threats led to the cancellation of classes Thursday.

Sheriff Chuck Curry says the initial threat was sent to Columbia Falls on Wednesday, and other schools received similar threats.

Curry says investigators are interviewing some "persons of interest" and following up on what he called "electronically stored information." He added that investigators have made progress, but he declined to release any details about the threats.

The FBI along with law enforcement officers from Flathead County and the city of Columbia Falls are investigating.

Flathead Valley Community College also has canceled Friday classes.

___

1:45 p.m.

Officials in northwestern Montana say they are interviewing "persons of interest" in several threats that led to the cancellation of classes at more than two dozen public and private schools in Flathead County.

Sheriff Chuck Curry says the initial threat, via text or email, was received by Columbia Falls on Wednesday. Others schools received similar threats and classes were canceled on Thursday.

Curry says investigators were interviewing some "persons of interest" and following up on what he called "electronically stored information." He added that he had no information leading him to believe there was an immediate public threat.

The FBI along with law enforcement officers from Flathead County and the city of Columbia Falls are investigating.

___

7:45 a.m.

More than two dozen public and private schools in a northwestern Montana county canceled classes on Thursday after the school districts received threats via text message.

Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau sent parents a message saying the Columbia Falls school district received threats Wednesday specifically targeting schools in their district. He says other schools in Flathead County were included in or received additional threats.

County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but said they are being investigated by law enforcement.

The closures include schools in Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Evergreen, Kalispell and Whitefish, along with private schools and Flathead Valley Community College.

The threats began hours after a high school student in a town southeast of Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a fellow student and injured three others.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/14/2017 7:05:42 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:37:24 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

  • Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:35:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:31:12 GMT

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

    How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:23:15 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.  

    >>

  • Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers

    Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:21:35 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract 

    >>

  • The Latest: Montana schools remain closed after threats

    The Latest: Montana schools remain closed after threats

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:16:56 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on school threats in northwestern Montana (all times local): 8 p.m. More than 30 schools across northwestern Montana's Flathead County will be closed Friday after several texted and emailed threats led to the cancellation of classes Thursday. Sheriff Chuck Curry says the initial threat was sent to Columbia Falls on Wednesday, and other schools received similar threats. Curry says investigators are 

    >>

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on school threats in northwestern Montana (all times local): 8 p.m. More than 30 schools across northwestern Montana's Flathead County will be closed Friday after several texted and emailed threats led to the cancellation of classes Thursday. Sheriff Chuck Curry says the initial threat was sent to Columbia Falls on Wednesday, and other schools received similar threats. Curry says investigators are 

    >>
    •   