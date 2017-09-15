Interstate 84 westbound reopens after fire closure - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Interstate 84 westbound reopens after fire closure

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. -

 (AP) - Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge have reopened to motorists between Hood River and Troutdale, more than a week after the lanes closed because of wildfires.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the lanes opened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday when officials determined the road was clear and no longer threatened by fires.

Officials say the eastbound lanes remain closed with no timeline yet for reopening.

Officials say interstate ramps along the 45-mile stretch of road from milepost 62 to 17 remain closed including the ramps in and out of Cascade Locks.

Officials say motorists should not stop anywhere along the interstate as the fire continues to burn in the area.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/14/2017 6:53:24 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:37:24 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

  • Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:35:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

  • Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:31:12 GMT

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>

    KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Proceeds of 'Fall Festival' to benefit victims of Freeman High School shooting

    Proceeds of 'Fall Festival' to benefit victims of Freeman High School shooting

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:55:43 GMT

    ROCKFORD, Wash. - The small community of Rockford is reaching out to Freeman in hopes of helping take the first steps towards healing after the devastating shooting.  Chantel Wood, the manager at the Golden Gem Mercantile, says their business wants to provide a safe and positive family environment for the communities.  Their Fall Festival this weekend will still be happening and they will be donating 100% of the proceeds to families 

    >>

    ROCKFORD, Wash. - The small community of Rockford is reaching out to Freeman in hopes of helping take the first steps towards healing after the devastating shooting.  Chantel Wood, the manager at the Golden Gem Mercantile, says their business wants to provide a safe and positive family environment for the communities.  Their Fall Festival this weekend will still be happening and they will be donating 100% of the proceeds to families 

    >>

  • How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

    How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:47:27 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.  

    >>

  • Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement

    Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:46:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement: 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement: 

    >>
    •   