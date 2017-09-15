Proceeds of 'Fall Festival' to benefit victims of Freeman High School shooting

Proceeds of 'Fall Festival' to benefit victims of Freeman High School shootingPosted: Updated:
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting
KHQ.com - One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.>>
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
Freeman High School student gives harrowing first-hand account of shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - We continue to learn more about a shooting inside Freeman High School. KHQ spoke with one Freeman junior who saw the tragic events unfold. Marcus Morphy described the horrifying events Wednesday morning.>>
Threats close multiple Montana schools Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple school districts in northwestern Montana are closed Thursday due to threats against the schools. Flathead Valley Community College is now closed. West Glacier, Fair-Mont-Egan, Swan River, Stillwater Christian, Kalispell Montessori, Woodland Montessori, Deer Park, Helena Flats, Kila, Somers/Lakeside, and Olney/Bissell Schools are closed. Smith Valley, Marion, Creston, and Cayuse Prairie Schools are also closed.>>
Proceeds of 'Fall Festival' to benefit victims of Freeman High School shooting
ROCKFORD, Wash. - The small community of Rockford is reaching out to Freeman in hopes of helping take the first steps towards healing after the devastating shooting. Chantel Wood, the manager at the Golden Gem Mercantile, says their business wants to provide a safe and positive family environment for the communities. Their Fall Festival this weekend will still be happening and they will be donating 100% of the proceeds to families>>
How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School
KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.>>
Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement
SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement:>>
UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.>>
Interstate 84 westbound reopens after fire closure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge have reopened to motorists between Hood River and Troutdale, more than a week after the lanes closed because of wildfires. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the lanes opened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday when officials determined the road was clear and no longer threatened by fires. Officials say the>>
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
The Latest: Montana schools remain closed after threats
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on school threats in northwestern Montana (all times local): 8 p.m. More than 30 schools across northwestern Montana's Flathead County will be closed Friday after several texted and emailed threats led to the cancellation of classes Thursday. Sheriff Chuck Curry says the initial threat was sent to Columbia Falls on Wednesday, and other schools received similar threats. Curry says investigators are>>
Drug operation take down uncovers 20lbs of meth
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Thursday, officers from Spokane Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team worked with multiple agencies in Tri-Cities to take down a large, high-level drug operation. Search warrants were served at multiple locations across Benton County. Today’s piece of the investigation, which is still continuing, netted several arrests and over 20lbs of Methamphetamine. The Spokane Police>>
Forest Service spends record $2B battling forest fires
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has spent more than $2 billion battling forest fires that are blackening the American West. That's a new record for the agency and marks the first time wildfire spending by the Forest Service has topped $2 billion. Wildfires have ravaged the West this summer with 64 large fires burning across 10 states as of Thursday, including 21 fires in Montana and 18 in Oregon. In all, 48,607 wildfires have>>
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
