Police searching for two suspects in early morning stabbing at West Central neighborhood park

Spokane Police respond to a stabbing at Dutch Jake Park in the West Central neighborhood late last night. Two suspects are still outstanding.

On September 15th, just after midnight, Officers responded to a reported stabbing. They responded to Dutch Jake Park, located at Broadway and Chestnut. When Officers arrived they located one victim who had a single stab wound to his mid-section.

The victim stated that he was in the park, sitting at a table with another person. An unknown male came up to him and stabbed him one time in the stomach. The victim stated that nothing had transpired prior to the stabbing. He looked up and saw two males, who then took off running. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect was described as a Native male in his mid 20’s, medium build and a short buzz haircut. He was wearing gray shorts and a gray button up shirt with red stripes. The second suspect was also a Native male in his mid 20’s. He also is medium build and had a long pony tail. He was wearing a red sweat shirt and had a black backpack.

As of right now, per the victim’s statements, this appears to be a random incident. The investigation will be ongoing. Police are asking that if anybody knows anything further about this incident, please call into crime check at 456-2233.

