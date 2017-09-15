At least 22 injured in bombing at the London subway

At least 22 injured in bombing at the London subwayPosted: Updated:
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement
SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement:>>
UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.>>
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.>>
At least 22 injured in bombing at the London subway
LONDON (AP) - Health officials say the number of people injured in the London subway bombing has risen to 22. Eighteen were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and four more presented themselves at hospitals. None of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening. The National Health Service says the patients are being treated at four London hospitals and clinics.>>
Police searching for two suspects in early morning stabbing at West Central neighborhood park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police respond to a stabbing at Dutch Jake Park in the West Central neighborhood late last night. Two suspects are still outstanding. On September 15th, just after midnight, Officers responded to a reported stabbing. They responded to Dutch Jake Park, located at Broadway and Chestnut. When Officers arrived they located one victim who had a single stab wound to his mid-section.>>
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle at a local motel. During the investigation, the suspect attempted to speed away from them. Both Officers were struck by the vehicle and received minor injuries. There was a short vehicle pursuit, which was brought to an end by use of a PIT maneuver and the suspect was arrested.>>
How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School
KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 14th.>>
Proceeds of 'Fall Festival' to benefit victims of Freeman High School shooting
ROCKFORD, Wash. - The small community of Rockford is reaching out to Freeman in hopes of helping take the first steps towards healing after the devastating shooting. Chantel Wood, the manager at the Golden Gem Mercantile, says their business wants to provide a safe and positive family environment for the communities. Their Fall Festival this weekend will still be happening and they will be donating 100% of the proceeds to families>>
Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement
SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement:>>
UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.>>
Interstate 84 westbound reopens after fire closure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge have reopened to motorists between Hood River and Troutdale, more than a week after the lanes closed because of wildfires. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the lanes opened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday when officials determined the road was clear and no longer threatened by fires. Officials say the>>
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
