Flathead County Schools cancels actives through the weekend after 'digital threats'

Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. The nature of the threats, which were sent by email and texts, has not been disclosed by law enforcement.

While law enforcement conducted interviews Thursday regarding the situation, no arrests have been made.

Flathead County Schools announced the cancellation Friday just before 10 am. Student and staff safety remains the number one priority.

Classes have been canceled today as well, with no word on the situation expected for Monday.