Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co.

Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.