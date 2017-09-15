Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Update:  The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office, helped by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and US Postal Inspector, arrested 33-year-old Nicole D. Jensen on several felony charges. They have identified a second suspect and additional charges and arrests are expected.

With an overwhelming amount of tips pouring in to detectives investigating the case, Jensen was identified as one of the suspects in the released photos. The second suspect was identified but has not been found as of Monday evening.

On Monday, detectives contacted Jensen at a residence located in the 2400 block of E. South Riverton. Jensen has been cooperative with investigators and evidence of criminal activity was recovered.

Jensen was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Identity Theft, three counts of forgery, two counts of possession of stolen property, second degree, two counts of third degree theft and an active Airway Heights warrant.

Detectives continue to actively investigate the incident and search for the identified second suspect. Detectives also believe there may be additional suspects involved and further arrests are expected.

Previous coverage:

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. 

Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon, the suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked along Hwy. 27 and stole a purse hastily left behind by a worried parent. Since the purse was stolen, the suspect(s) have fraudulently cashed checks and used stolen credit cards of the victim’s exceeding $36,000.

Detective Dean Meyer is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspect in these photos. Property crimes themselves are typically hard for victims to deal with, especially when identity theft and fraud are involved, but the fact these criminals took advantage of such a tragic situation is particularly heinous.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or can help identify these suspect(s), please call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477-3159 reference #10123636.

