Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting.

Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon, the suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked along Hwy. 27 and stole a purse hastily left behind by a worried parent. Since the purse was stolen, the suspect(s) have fraudulently cashed checks and used stolen credit cards of the victim’s exceeding $36,000.

Detective Dean Meyer is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspect in these photos. Property crimes themselves are typically hard for victims to deal with, especially when identity theft and fraud are involved, but the fact these criminals took advantage of such a tragic situation is particularly heinous.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or can help identify these suspect(s), please call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477-3159 reference #10123636.