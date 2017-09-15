Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cardsPosted: Updated:
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck both officers with the vehicle he was driving while attempting to speed away from both of them during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Spokane Police say that just after 11pm Thursday two officers were at the Econolodge mote in the 1500 block of S. Rustle.>>
Families of Freeman shooting victims release statement
SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a 15-year-old boy opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one student and injuring three more, the family of the victims taken to Sacred Heart released the following statement:>>
UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.>>
House fire spreads to nearby brush and closes southbound lanes of Highway 195
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters battled simultaneously battled a house and brush fire Friday afternoon south of Spokane. The fire started in a home near Highway 195 and Washington just before noon on Friday. As flames engulfed the home, the fire spread to nearby brush, but crews were able to get a handle on both before they continued to spread.>>
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.>>
Flathead County Schools cancels actives through the weekend after 'digital threats'
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. The nature of the threats, which were sent by email and texts, has not been disclosed by law enforcement. While law enforcement conducted interviews Thursday regarding the situation, no arrests have been made.>>
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck both officers with the vehicle he was driving while attempting to speed away from both of them during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Spokane Police say that just after 11pm Thursday two officers were at the Econolodge mote in the 1500 block of S. Rustle.>>
Protesters march in St. Louis after cop's acquittal
ST. LOUIS - About 100 people have gathered in downtown St. Louis to protest the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black man. A judge on Friday found 36-year-old Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Protesters began gathering near the courthouse where the case was heard and were marching in the streets.>>
At least 22 injured in bombing at the London subway
LONDON (AP) - Health officials say the number of people injured in the London subway bombing has risen to 22. Eighteen were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and four more presented themselves at hospitals. None of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening. The National Health Service says the patients are being treated at four London hospitals and clinics.>>
Trump invites 11-year-old boy to mow Rose Garden lawn
WASHINGTON - The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn. President Donald Trump high-fived Frank Giaccio, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church. The White House says Frank wrote Trump to say he admires the president's business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.>>
Police searching for two suspects in early morning stabbing at West Central neighborhood park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police respond to a stabbing at Dutch Jake Park in the West Central neighborhood late last night. Two suspects are still outstanding. On September 15th, just after midnight, Officers responded to a reported stabbing. They responded to Dutch Jake Park, located at Broadway and Chestnut. When Officers arrived they located one victim who had a single stab wound to his mid-section.>>
How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School
KHQ.COM - The community is rallying together, with several fundraisers already starting for the Freeman shooting victims, their families and the entire community.>>
