House fire spreads to nearby brush and closes southbound lanes of Highway 195

Firefighters battled simultaneously battled a house and brush fire Friday afternoon south of Spokane.

The fire started in a home near Highway 195 and Washington just before noon on Friday. As flames engulfed the home, the fire spread to nearby brush, but crews were able to get a handle on both before they continued to spread. Fire officials on scene said they had air support ready to use in case the brush fire got out of hand.

Southbound lanes of Highway 195 were closed while crews battled the fire, creating a massive backup, however traffic is slowly moving again.

The home is a complete loss, but we're told all six occupants were able to escape safely.