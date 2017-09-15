House fire spreads to nearby brush and closes southbound lanes o - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

House fire spreads to nearby brush and closes southbound lanes of Highway 195

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Firefighters battled simultaneously battled a house and brush fire Friday afternoon south of Spokane. 

The fire started in a home near Highway 195 and Washington just before noon on Friday. As flames engulfed the home, the fire spread to nearby brush, but crews were able to get a handle on both before they continued to spread. Fire officials on scene said they had air support ready to use in case the brush fire got out of hand. 

Southbound lanes of Highway 195 were closed while crews battled the fire, creating a massive backup, however traffic is slowly moving again. 

The home is a complete loss, but we're told all six occupants were able to escape safely. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:35:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

    >>

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:37:24 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

    >>

  • Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers

    Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:21:35 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Friday, September 15 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-15 19:55:30 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

  • Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol

    Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-09-15 16:40:23 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

    >>

  • Flathead County Schools cancels actives through the weekend after 'digital threats'

    Flathead County Schools cancels actives through the weekend after 'digital threats'

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-09-15 16:33:15 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. The nature of the threats, which were sent by email and texts, has not been disclosed by law enforcement.  While law enforcement conducted interviews Thursday regarding the situation, no arrests have been made. 

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. The nature of the threats, which were sent by email and texts, has not been disclosed by law enforcement.  While law enforcement conducted interviews Thursday regarding the situation, no arrests have been made. 

    >>
    •   