Police curtail two separate threats at north Idaho schools

On Thursday, the Kellogg Police Department was notified of a 10-year-old Kellogg boy who allegedly made threats to bring a weapon to his school, Pinehurst Elementary.

The police department quickly began investigating the case and for safety reasons, two deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office were assigned to the school on Friday.

"A safety plan for law enforcement presence at Pinehurst Elementary was developed by Captain Groves and will be put in place immediately for the time being," the Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Department said the 10-year-old boy has been banned from the school and is currently on suspension.

"Please know that the juvenile does not have access to the school or any of his classmates," the Sheriff's Office said. "The Kellogg Police Department, Pinehurst Elementary and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are working cooperatively to resolve this incident with the safety of the community in mind. Any and all threats made toward our local schools will be taken seriously and addressed promptly."

Meanwhile, police in Moscow are investigating a student who posted a threat via Snapchat over the weekend toward certain individual Moscow High School students. A news release published by LC Valley Daily Fly by the Moscow School District Superintendent said police have met with the student.

"We appreciate all of the actions taken by the people who reported this situation to the Moscow Police Department," Superintendent Gregory Bailey said.

Following the shooting at Freeman High School this week, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich stressed the importance of someone speaking up when they see something out of place.

“Here’s a message to those who see it coming: You need to prevent that," Knezovich said in a press conference on Thursday. "Here’s the problem though, we have made doing what is right wrong. … So we need to teach those kids that if you see something like this, we need to know."