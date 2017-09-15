Idaho nurse accused of stealing pills takes plea deal

(AP) - An Idaho nurse accused of stealing pills from nursing home residents pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 32-year-old Jennifer Talich made the guilty plea for the felony charge on Tuesday as part of a deal that dropped all other charges against her.

The dropped charges included felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Talich was arrested in July after police found her in possession of prescription drugs. Authorities say she stole the pills from residents of Karcher Estates nursing home in Nampa where she was employed.

Police say she was stealing hydrocodone pills from the facility for the six months prior to her arrest.

Talich is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

