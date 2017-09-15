Idaho nurse accused of stealing pills takes plea deal

Idaho nurse accused of stealing pills takes plea dealPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.>>
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck both officers with the vehicle he was driving while attempting to speed away from both of them during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Spokane Police say that just after 11pm Thursday two officers were at the Econolodge mote in the 1500 block of S. Rustle.>>
One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public.>>
Deputy saves overdose victim less than one week after being trained with anti-opioid
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to save an overdose victim Thursday less than one week after being trained and issued the anti-opioid Naloxone. Responders were called around 2 p.m. to the 9000 block of Bong Loop Northeast. A deputy arrived first and found a man in his 40's who fell unconscious and whose breathing dangerously slowed. After determining there was clear evidence of an overdose, the deputy>>
Deputies arrest mail theft suspect in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman caught driving on a suspended driver's license and a large amount of mail inside her car. A deputy was conducting a directed patrol on W. Riverview near Post Falls after a mail carrier reported seeing several mailboxes open while out on route and a a dark colored sedan parked nearby, that drove off suddenly. Deputies later learned that numerous people in>>
Bail set for Idaho men accused of shooting at 13-year-olds
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - Bail was set for two Idaho men accused of shooting at two 13-year-olds, striking one on the leg. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 42-year-old Leo Inwood and 52-year-old Eric Wood appeared in court on Thursday where a judge ordered the men to be held on bail set at $30,000 each. Authorities say Wood with Inwood present fired a handgun and a shotgun at the teenagers who were fishing near Priest River on Tuesday.>>
Police curtail two separate threats at north Idaho schools
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - On Thursday, the Kellogg Police Department was notified of a 10-year-old Kellogg boy who allegedly made threats to bring a weapon to his school, Pinehurst Elementary. The Police Department quickly began investigating the case and for safety reason, two deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office were assigned to the school on Friday.>>
House fire spreads to nearby brush and closes southbound lanes of Highway 195
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters battled simultaneously battled a house and brush fire Friday afternoon south of Spokane. The fire started in a home near Highway 195 and Washington just before noon on Friday. As flames engulfed the home, the fire spread to nearby brush, but crews were able to get a handle on both before they continued to spread.>>
Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.>>
Flathead County Schools cancels actives through the weekend after 'digital threats'
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. The nature of the threats, which were sent by email and texts, has not been disclosed by law enforcement. While law enforcement conducted interviews Thursday regarding the situation, no arrests have been made.>>
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck both officers with the vehicle he was driving while attempting to speed away from both of them during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Spokane Police say that just after 11pm Thursday two officers were at the Econolodge mote in the 1500 block of S. Rustle.>>
