Bail set for Idaho men accused of shooting at 13-year-olds

(AP) - Bail was set for two Idaho men accused of shooting at two 13-year-olds, striking one on the leg.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 42-year-old Leo Inwood and 52-year-old Eric Wood appeared in court on Thursday where a judge ordered the men to be held on bail set at $30,000 each.

Authorities say Wood with Inwood present fired a handgun and a shotgun at the teenagers who were fishing near Priest River on Tuesday.

The injured teen was treated at a hospital and released.

Both men are facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

Deputy Public Defender Luke Hagelberg asked the judge to release Inwood on a personal recognizance bond. The judge granted the request for the misdemeanor charge, but bail was imposed for the felony charges.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

9/15/2017 8:22:18 AM (GMT -7:00)