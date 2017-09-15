One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. 

Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. 

SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public. 

Detectives will have Dean between Nettleton and Cochran closed off for several hours while they investigate.

  • Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

  • Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

  • Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

  • Deputy saves overdose victim less than one week after being trained with anti-opioid

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to save an overdose victim Thursday less than one week after being trained and issued the anti-opioid Naloxone. Responders were called around 2 p.m. to the 9000 block of Bong Loop Northeast. A deputy arrived first and found a man in his 40's who fell unconscious and whose breathing dangerously slowed. After determining there was clear evidence of an overdose, the deputy 

