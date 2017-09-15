Deputies arrest mail theft suspect in Kootenai County

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman caught driving on a suspended driver's license and a large amount of mail inside her car.

A deputy was conducting a directed patrol on W. Riverview near Post Falls after a mail carrier reported seeing several mailboxes open while out on route and a a dark colored sedan parked nearby, that drove off suddenly.

Deputies later learned that numerous people in the area had been victims of mail theft.

Several weeks later, deputies saw the same car driving down Signal Point Road, and pulled over 38-year-old Kristina Geyer.

She was arrested for driving on a suspended license and grand theft.

Sheriff's detectives found a large amount of mail addressed to several people in Kootenai County, Idaho and Spokane County, Washington inside Geyer's car.

Geyer is currently being held in the Kootenai County jail.

Her previous arrest history in Kootenai County includes charges for thefts and probation violation dating back to 2012.