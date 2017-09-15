Deputy saves overdose victim less than one week after being trained with anti-opioid

A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to save an overdose victim Thursday less than one week after being trained and issued the anti-opioid Naloxone.



Responders were called around 2 p.m. to the 9000 block of Bong Loop Northeast. A deputy arrived first and found a man in his 40's who fell unconscious and whose breathing dangerously slowed.



After determining there was clear evidence of an overdose, the deputy gave the man one dose of Naloxone, which within a minute caused the man’s condition to improve; he began breathing faster and awakened. A second dose administered later by paramedics improved the man’s condition even more.



Just last week, deputies were trained in the use Naloxone and issued kits containing the drug, which helps reverse the life-threatening effects of opioid overdoses. Opioids include heroin, morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and fentanyl.



“There’s little doubt the outcome may have been much worse had the deputy not had Naloxone available,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Having Naloxone in the hands of trained deputies has already proven to be a life-saving tool.”