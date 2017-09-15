Damaged chalet in Montana being protected from winter

(AP) - Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather.

The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure.

The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. Other buildings in the complex, including a dining hall, survived the fire.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has ordered an independent investigation into the incident and expedited the inspection of the remaining structure.

Zinke says in a statement issued Friday that rebuilding the Sperry building is one of his top priorities.

The work to protect the burned site is being funded by donations to the Glacier National Park Conservancy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/15/2017 3:16:57 PM (GMT -7:00)