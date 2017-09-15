Freeman hosts community BBQ ahead of football game

Despite questionable air quality levels this week, the decision has been made that tonight's Freeman football game is a go.

Ahead of tonight's home game against Medical Lake, Freeman High School will be hosting a community BBQ.

Freeman Superintendent said today at a news conference that he spoke with some of the high school ASB students, and collectively they felt that it was appropriate to bring the community together for a positive event following this week's devastation.

The Freeman community is invited to gather at the football field at 6:00 p.m. for the BBQ as part of the healing process.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.