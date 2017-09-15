Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

(AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls.

The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer.

The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says that when Orting firefighters arrived, a relative of the dogs' owner refused to unlock the gate at the end of the driveway. The responders rammed the driveway gate, drove to the victim and pulled him into their vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for bites to his hands, arms and legs.

The pit bulls have been quarantined.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/15/2017 1:56:13 PM (GMT -7:00)