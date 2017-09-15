Police: Man nabbed trying to rob just-burglarized restaurant - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Man nabbed trying to rob just-burglarized restaurant

COVINA, California -

(AP) - Police say a man with a knife tried to rob a Southern California pizza restaurant just a few hours after burglars had already stolen from it.

Covina police Lt. Trevor Gaumer tells the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that burglars broke into Pizza Chalet on Tuesday and made off with $1,500.

As the owner was cleaning up after the burglary less than three hours later, the knife-wielding man walked in and demanded money.

The owner flagged down an officer providing extra patrol help.

Gaumer says the suspect, 19-year-old Ernest Ramirez, didn't listen to the officer's order to give himself up, and fought with arriving officers briefly until he was subdued.

Gaumer says Ramirez was treated for minor injuries.

Information from: San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/13/2017 6:34:33 AM (GMT -7:00)

  Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

  Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

  Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

  Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead

    CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead.  Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company.  He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and 

  Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

  The Latest: Deliberations stretch on in Slender Man case

    WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a jury trial to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is mentally competent (all times local): 7:10 p.m. Jurors are still trying to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man was mentally competent during the attack. According to investigators, Anissa Weier and Morgan 

