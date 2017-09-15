Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found de - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead

Cameron Smith
CHENEY, Wash. -

Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found, but would not say whether or not he was found alive.

KHQ Local News confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead and that his family had been notified. 

Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company.  He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time.

Witnesses say the man accused of kidnapping him, Donavon Culps, left the pot shop and they later heard shots ring out. Police say the man shot at the car, got in, and drove off with Smith still inside.

The Cheney Police Department has confirmed Donovan Culps, the man suspected to kidnapping Smith was arrested Thursday.

They released the following statement: 

"On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.  There were no injuries and while Donovan Culps was taken into custody the other occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and have not been identified at this time.  Detectives from the Cheney Police Department will be responding to Goldendale to conduct follow up in this case.  There are no other details at this time."

