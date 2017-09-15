The Latest: Deliberations stretch on in Slender Man case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Deliberations stretch on in Slender Man case

Posted: Updated:
WAUKESHA, Wis. -

(AP) - The Latest on a jury trial to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is mentally competent (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Jurors are still trying to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man was mentally competent during the attack.

According to investigators, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser stabbed Payton Leutner in a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014, nearly killing her. All three were 12 at the time.

Weier and Geyser told detectives they believed they had to kill Leutner to become Slender Man's servants and protect their families from him. Weier's attorneys are trying to convince jurors she was mentally ill during the attack and should be committed to an institution rather than prison.

Jurors began deliberations a little after 10 a.m. and have worked throughout the day. Wisconsin law requires that only 10 of the 12 jurors agree on a verdict in a mental competency case but there were no indications the panel was close to a decision as the clock ticked toward 7 p.m.

___

10:15 a.m.

Prosecutors say a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to appease online horror character Slender Man participated in a cold and calculated attack.

According to investigators, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser stabbed Payton Leutner in a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014, nearly killing her. All three were 12 at the time.

Weier and Geyser told detectives they believed they had to kill Leutner to become Slender Man's servants and protect their families from him.

Weier's attorneys are trying to convince jurors she was mentally ill during the attack and should be committed to an institution rather than prison. Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz told the jury during his closing arguments Friday that the girls had planned the attack for months and that they were not in a "kill or be killed situation."

Jurors are now deliberating.

___

9:30 a.m.

An attorney for a girl accused of stabbing a classmate to appease online horror character Slender Man is telling a jury that her mind was "broken" during the attack.

Attorneys for Anissa Weier are trying to convince a jury that she was suffering from a mental illness when she and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014. All the girls were 12 at the time. Leutner survived. Weier and Geyser told police they had to kill Leutner so they could become Slender Man's servants and protect their families from him.

In closing arguments Friday, Weier's attorney, Maura McMahon insisted that Weier and Geyser suffered a shared delusion that Slender Man was real. She added that Geyser is schizophrenic and Weier clung to her because she was lonely and depressed.

___

12:15 a.m.

The case of a Wisconsin girl who admitted stabbing a classmate to appease an online horror character called Slender Man will soon go to a jury.

Closing arguments are scheduled Friday for Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur). She argues she was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution rather than prison.

Weier and co-defendant Morgan Geyser (GY'-zur) were accused of luring classmate Payton Leutner (LYT'-nur) to a wooded area in a suburban Milwaukee park and then attacking her. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Leutner survived.

Weier's attorneys say she and Geyser shared a delusion about Slender Man that made them fear he could kill their families. Prosecutors have argued Weier, now 15, knew what she was doing was wrong and just wanted to preserve her friendship with Geyser.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/15/2017 5:08:59 PM (GMT -7:00)

