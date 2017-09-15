'Buddy Bench' helps students foster new friendships

Recess, what a time to run around and play with friends.

But, there can be times when your friends aren’t at school for a variety of reasons.

Where can you go? Who do you play with?

“This bench allows you to let kids know that you're ready to play,” Kathy Livingston, the principal at Fernan STEM Academy said.

And that’s where the buddy bench comes into play. Fernan STEM Academy just got theirs.

“It was installed yesterday,” Livingston said.

So have many other schools in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and the Lakeland School District.

The benches were donated by Triple Play as a way to end loneliness and help kids foster new relationships.

“There is no stigma and if you see a kiddo sitting here that means they are ready to play and they need somebody to help them join that group,” Livingston said.

Next week, they plan on taking the tape down and open the bench for students to use.

Livingston says the students at Fernan do a great job of already making sure no kid is left out.

“We really encourage kids to try to include with everybody in the group and not to leave anybody from the group,” she said.