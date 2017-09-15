The importance of saying something if you see something

The importance of saying something if you see somethingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol
Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.>>
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
Verizon terminating service of 900 eastern Montana customers
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon has sent letters to hundreds of eastern Montana customers in the past few weeks letting them know their service will be terminated, which has prompted several U.S. senators from Montana to scold the company. The Missoulian reported Thursday that Verizon told the rural customers they would no longer be able to use their phone number on a Verizon network after Oct. 17. The list of towns affected by the contract>>
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
Two Spokane Police Officers struck while investigating suspicious vehicle; Police chase ensued
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck both officers with the vehicle he was driving while attempting to speed away from both of them during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Spokane Police say that just after 11pm Thursday two officers were at the Econolodge mote in the 1500 block of S. Rustle.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane Police Officers sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck both officers with the vehicle he was driving while attempting to speed away from both of them during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Spokane Police say that just after 11pm Thursday two officers were at the Econolodge mote in the 1500 block of S. Rustle.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
The importance of saying something if you see something
The importance of saying something if you see something
ROCKFORD, Wash. - If you see something, say something. That's the message from the Sheriff in the wake of the deadly shooting at Freeman High School. Several witnesses saying in hindsight, there may have been missed signs, but none were ever reported. Why is it important to speak up? In the past forty eight hours, several threatening postings have been made on social media accounts targeting local schools - but thanks to quick>>
ROCKFORD, Wash. - If you see something, say something. That's the message from the Sheriff in the wake of the deadly shooting at Freeman High School. Several witnesses saying in hindsight, there may have been missed signs, but none were ever reported. Why is it important to speak up? In the past forty eight hours, several threatening postings have been made on social media accounts targeting local schools - but thanks to quick>>
Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead
Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead
CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead. Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company. He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead. Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company. He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and>>
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
The Latest: Deliberations stretch on in Slender Man case
The Latest: Deliberations stretch on in Slender Man case
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a jury trial to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is mentally competent (all times local): 7:10 p.m. Jurors are still trying to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man was mentally competent during the attack. According to investigators, Anissa Weier and Morgan>>
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a jury trial to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is mentally competent (all times local): 7:10 p.m. Jurors are still trying to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man was mentally competent during the attack. According to investigators, Anissa Weier and Morgan>>
Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91
Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Alien," ''Paris, Texas," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many>>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Alien," ''Paris, Texas," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many>>
Freeman hosts community BBQ ahead of football game
Freeman hosts community BBQ ahead of football game
ROCKFORD, Wash. - Despite questionable air quality levels this week, the decision has been made that tonight's Freeman football game is a go. Ahead of tonight's home game against Medical Lake, Freeman High School will be hosting a community BBQ. Freeman Superintendent said today at a news conference that he spoke with some of the high school ASB students, and collectively they felt that it was appropriate to bring the community>>
ROCKFORD, Wash. - Despite questionable air quality levels this week, the decision has been made that tonight's Freeman football game is a go. Ahead of tonight's home game against Medical Lake, Freeman High School will be hosting a community BBQ. Freeman Superintendent said today at a news conference that he spoke with some of the high school ASB students, and collectively they felt that it was appropriate to bring the community>>
Vermont police seek panda-costume wearing theft suspect
Vermont police seek panda-costume wearing theft suspect
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department is asking for help identifying a suspect wearing a panda costume believed to have stolen an airsoft rifle from a sports store. Williston police say the costumed suspect walked into the Dicks Sporting Goods at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, picked up the airsoft rifle and ran out of the store without paying for it. Police responded, but were unable to locate the suspect. Store employees told police the>>
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department is asking for help identifying a suspect wearing a panda costume believed to have stolen an airsoft rifle from a sports store. Williston police say the costumed suspect walked into the Dicks Sporting Goods at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, picked up the airsoft rifle and ran out of the store without paying for it. Police responded, but were unable to locate the suspect. Store employees told police the>>
One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane
One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public.>>
Deputy saves overdose victim less than one week after being trained with anti-opioid
Deputy saves overdose victim less than one week after being trained with anti-opioid
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to save an overdose victim Thursday less than one week after being trained and issued the anti-opioid Naloxone. Responders were called around 2 p.m. to the 9000 block of Bong Loop Northeast. A deputy arrived first and found a man in his 40's who fell unconscious and whose breathing dangerously slowed. After determining there was clear evidence of an overdose, the deputy>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to save an overdose victim Thursday less than one week after being trained and issued the anti-opioid Naloxone. Responders were called around 2 p.m. to the 9000 block of Bong Loop Northeast. A deputy arrived first and found a man in his 40's who fell unconscious and whose breathing dangerously slowed. After determining there was clear evidence of an overdose, the deputy>>
Deputies arrest mail theft suspect in Kootenai County
Deputies arrest mail theft suspect in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman caught driving on a suspended driver's license and a large amount of mail inside her car. A deputy was conducting a directed patrol on W. Riverview near Post Falls after a mail carrier reported seeing several mailboxes open while out on route and a a dark colored sedan parked nearby, that drove off suddenly. Deputies later learned that numerous people in>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman caught driving on a suspended driver's license and a large amount of mail inside her car. A deputy was conducting a directed patrol on W. Riverview near Post Falls after a mail carrier reported seeing several mailboxes open while out on route and a a dark colored sedan parked nearby, that drove off suddenly. Deputies later learned that numerous people in>>