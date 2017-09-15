The importance of saying something if you see something - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The importance of saying something if you see something

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
ROCKFORD, Wash. -

If you see something, say something. That's the message from the Sheriff in the wake of the deadly shooting at Freeman High School. Several witnesses saying in hindsight, there may have been missed signs, but none were ever reported.

Why is it important to speak up?

In the past forty eight hours, several threatening postings have been made on social media accounts targeting local schools - but thanks to quick thinking people in the community, they were stopped.

Moscow Police are recommending charges after someone passed along this snap chat exchange in which a high school student showed a list of ten names. The list was titled "people to shoot".

 “So when that information came about some of the kids weren't afraid to bring that information forward,” said Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.

Captain Lanier said it was a joint effort and trust between students and law enforcement.

"You don't know up front if it's credible or not it could just be a student acting out there’s no harm in asking a question upfront trying to intervene obviously theirs potential for great harm if you don't take that step up front," he said.

In Kellogg, Idaho - this message from a mom she noticed her kids acting stressed and when she talked to them about it her daughter burst out crying and said that someone on the bus wanted to shoot everyone and wanted to kill himself. The mother reported it to police and the student is suspended. In Flathead, Montana - digital threats passed along to police in the wake of the Freeman shooting closed all but two schools. The FBI has already identified people of interest in that case.

