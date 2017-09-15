Strangers lend helping hand after bogus mechanic leaves disabled woman's car on blocks

Getting results.

A disabled Spokane Valley woman was heartbroken after a man promised to fix her car, but instead took off with her money.

The faux mechanic also left her car on blocks, making it impossible for her to even get it to a real professional.

She was losing all hope until she said 'help me, Hayley.'

Patti Bradley's car is her life line. With multiple herniated discs in her back, she relies on it to get to appointments.

Her car was running poorly last month. A friend of a friend offered to fix it for 100 bucks. She paid him, and he took off, leaving her car in worse shape than before.

"I feel so betrayed," Patti says.

She came to me desperate for help.

I made you aware of her heartache and within minutes two men, strangers of Patti's, dropped everything to help.

"You know I felt bad. That guy took advantage of her in every way possible."

They not only put her wheels back on, but corrected damage done by the fraud to both her car and spirit.