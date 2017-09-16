PHOTOS: Boy becomes soldier for a day, battling cancer from the battlefield

NBC News- A seven-year-old boy becomes a soldier for a day, taking a break from battling cancer to learn about the battlefield.



Quintin Hall has stage four high risk Neuroblastoma.



His parents say he loves learning about tanks and they use military references to help explain his cancer treatments.



This week, Quintin was sworn in as an honorary cavalry soldier at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord in Olympia.



His new unit welcomed him and showed him the ropes.



Quintin's fellow soldiers showed him their weapons and even let him use a radio handset to direct two combat vehicles to his location.



The day ended with the commander inducting Quintin into the Order of the Spur.



That's an honor for soldiers who have completed a combat mission.