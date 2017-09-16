Concerned parent questions safety of fair ride

A Spokane parent wants to send a message to workers at the Spokane County Fair: keep the rides safe. He recorded two separate videos at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and one of them shows a ride operator adjusting a ride while kids were on it.

It's not the first time this particular ride's safety has been called into question. KHQ told viewers earlier in the week about one girl whose mother said she was dangling out of the ride and hurt her neck.

"They were trying to fix it while it was going around, and my kids were kind of getting jerked around inside of it. I just didn't think it was very safe," said David Masten.

Masten says he brought his two kids over the weekend to have fun at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. He took them on the dragon ride and filmed their reactions but noticed later that something didn't look right. "It just seems like they were kind of frantically running to secure things down. It just seems like it was unsafe," said Masten. The video he shot, shows a worker fixing blocks that the ride was sitting on. He's shown holding onto part of the ride, and kicking in the blocks.

In a second video that Masten took, he says his children rode on a plane ride. In the video, you can see an attendant running to put the handle down while the ride is happening with a man and child riding it.

Jim Hall, the manager of Butler Amusements for the Spokane County Interstate Fair says inspections are done every single morning with a checklist. In regards to the dragon ride Hall says, "All he is doing is keeping the blocks tight to it. That's what you do. You make sure the blocks are good."

He says the dragon ride is designed to sit on blocks and that there is nothing wrong with it. He says the ride has been functional. It's been repaired before and rebuilt.

"I've worked with Butler Amusements for over 20 years in more than one venue and I have the upmost confidence in their safety procedures," said Rich Hartzell, Spokane County Interstate Fair Director.

The fair director told KHQ that if you are ever worried for your child to get on a ride, watch it for a while and see what you think. Hall adds if you see something that doesn't look right, report it immediately to them.