Bonner County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding missing woman

Bonner County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday evening requesting the public's assistance locating 27-year-old Mirissa Serrano.

She has hazel eyes and black hair, and is described as 5'2" tall and weighing 150 lbs.

No further details were given as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.

If you have any information on where she might be or had contact with her, please call Bonner County dispatch at 208-265-5525.