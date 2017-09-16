Bonner County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding missing woman

Bonner County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding missing womanPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.
Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning. Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.
Man killed in industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 45-year-old man died after an industrial accident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. Officials say the man was trying to clear a piece of wood out of a machine when the accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public.
More than a game: Community bands together under Freeman's Friday night lights
ROCKFORD, Wash. - It was a cool September evening at Freeman High School. For a few hours it was all about football, but the night was about much more than just a game. Kent Smith Field was packed with fans and alumni- some who haven't been here for years, but felt they needed to, to be here for each other. Family and friends cheered for their Scotties; they cried, they hugged each other a little harder and held each other a little
Bonner County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding missing woman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday evening requesting the public's assistance locating 27-year-old Mirissa Serrano. She has hazel eyes and black hair, and is described as 5'2" tall and weighing 150 lbs. No further details were given as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. If you have any information on where she might be, please call Bonner County dispatch at 208-265-5525.
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.
Concerned parent questions safety of fair ride
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. A Spokane parent wants to send a message to workers at the Spokane County Fair: keep the rides safe. He recorded two separate videos at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and one of them shows a ride operator adjusting a ride while kids were on it. It's not the first time this particular ride's safety has been called into question. KHQ told viewers earlier in the week about one girl whose mother said she was
PHOTOS: Boy becomes soldier for a day, battling cancer from the battlefield
JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. NBC News- A seven-year-old boy becomes a soldier for a day, taking a break from battling cancer to learn about the battlefield. Quintin Hall has stage four high risk neuroblastoma. His parents say he loves learning about tanks and they use military references to help explain his cancer treatments. This week, Quintin was sworn in as an honorary cavalry soldier at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord in
The Latest: Norma becomes a hurricane over Pacific
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Latest on tropical weather (all times local): 10:35 p.m. Tropical Storm Norma has strengthened into a hurricane over the Pacific Ocean on a route that should take it to the Los Cabos resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula by late Sunday or Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Norma was centered about 270 miles (435 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas. It had winds of 75 mph
'Buddy Bench' helps students foster new friendships
Recess, what a time to run around and play with friends. But, there can be times when your friends aren't at school for a variety of reasons. Where can you go? Who do you play with? "This bench allows you to let kids know that you're ready to play," Kathy Livingston, the principal at Fernan STEM Academy said. And that's where the buddy bench comes into play. Fernan STEM Academy just got theirs. "It was installed yesterday," Livingston said.
The importance of saying something if you see something
ROCKFORD, Wash. - If you see something, say something. That's the message from the Sheriff in the wake of the deadly shooting at Freeman High School. Several witnesses saying in hindsight, there may have been missed signs, but none were ever reported. Why is it important to speak up? In the past forty eight hours, several threatening postings have been made on social media accounts targeting local schools - but thanks to quick
Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead
CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead. Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company. He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and
The Latest: Deliberations stretch on in Slender Man case
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a jury trial to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is mentally competent (all times local): 7:10 p.m. Jurors are still trying to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man was mentally competent during the attack. According to investigators, Anissa Weier and Morgan
