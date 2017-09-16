More than a game: Community bands together under Freeman's Friday night lights

It was a cool September evening at Freeman High School.

For a few hours it was all about football, but the night was about much more than just a game.

Kent Smith Field was packed with fans and alumni- some who haven't been here for years, but felt they needed to, to be here for each other.

Family and friends cheered for their Scotties; they cried, they hugged each other a little harder and held each other a little closer.

Earlier this week the freeman community was shaken.

Their sense of security taken along with the life of a young man, a hero named Sam.

Tonight the Freeman family remembered Sam, playing in his honor.

In the end the Scotties may have won, but the score didn't matter.

What mattered was the love and support that filled the hearts in the stands

Showing what it truly means to be Freeman strong.