More than a game: Community bands together under Freeman's Friday night lights

ROCKFORD, Wash. -

It was a cool September evening at Freeman High School.

For a few hours it was all about football, but the night was about much more than just a game. 

Kent Smith Field was packed with fans and alumni- some who haven't been here for years, but felt they needed to, to be here for each other.

Family and friends cheered for their Scotties; they cried, they hugged each other a little harder and held each other a little closer.

Earlier this week the freeman community was shaken.

Their sense of security taken along with the life of a young man, a hero named Sam.

Tonight the Freeman family remembered Sam, playing in his honor.

In the end the Scotties may have won, but the score didn't matter.

What mattered was the love and support that filled the hearts in the stands

Showing what it truly means to be Freeman strong. 

  Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

  Court Docs: Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he did it to 'teach everyone a lesson' about bullying

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.  Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor.

  Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

  More than a game: Community bands together under Freeman's Friday night lights

    ROCKFORD, Wash. - It was a cool September evening at Freeman High School. For a few hours it was all about football, but the night was about much more than just a game.  Kent Smith Field was packed with fans and alumni- some who haven't been here for years, but felt they needed to, to be here for each other. Family and friends cheered for their Scotties; they cried, they hugged each other a little harder and held each other a little 

  Bonner County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding missing woman

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday evening requesting the public's assistance locating 27-year-old Mirissa Serrano.  She has hazel eyes and black hair, and is described as 5'2" tall and weighing 150 lbs.  No further details were given as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. If you have any information on where she might be, please call Bonner County dispatch at 208-265-5525.

  Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

