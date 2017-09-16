Spokane police make quick arrest in deadly West Central shooting

The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit has made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead in west central Spokane Friday afternoon. Brettly E. Sanderson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree murder.

Spokane Police responded Friday afternoon to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of west Dean around 1 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds who died on scene despite life-saving efforts. Major Crimes detectives responded to help with the investigation and process the scene.

Police say it appears that the 21-year-old Sanderson and the victim knew each other and it was not a random shooting. Investigators were able to follow leads and develop information to take Sanderson into custody about two hours after the shooting was reported. He was taken into custody by the Proactive Anti-Crime Team (PACT) at Mayfair and North Foothills just after 3 p.m. without incident.

Sanderson is expected to be in court on Monday. The name of the victim will be released pending a Medical Examiner's report.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.