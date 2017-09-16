'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.

Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family. In the statement Anna writes that Sam was a beloved member of the family and the community, and says the cause of his death is "bigger than a mental health or bullying issue," and that warning signs about potential shooters need to be taken seriously.

Mobile users click here for more photos

"How many more Sams have to be sacrificed before we have a serious conversation about gun control?" Anna asks in the statement. "A school should be a safe place -- not a battle ground statistic for a war we continue to lose through our own collective complacency.

You can read Anna Strahan's full statement below.