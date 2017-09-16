The Latest: UK police search home in bomb probe after arrest

The Latest: UK police search home in bomb probe after arrestPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead
CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead. Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company. He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and>>
One person dead after shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west central Spokane near Dean and Nettleton. Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the area and one person was found dead inside. SPD says two people have been detained and there is no threat to the public.>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding missing woman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday evening requesting the public's assistance locating 27-year-old Mirissa Serrano. She has hazel eyes and black hair, and is described as 5'2" tall and weighing 150 lbs. No further details were given as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. If you have any information on where she might be, please call Bonner County dispatch at 208-265-5525.>>
Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.>>
Sheriff: FBI has contacted suspect in Montana school threats
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means.">>
The Latest: Decision to reopen keys after Irma was difficult
MIAMI (AP) - Officials in the devastated Florida Keys say they agonized over reopening parts of the island chain after Hurricane Irma, knowing residents were desperate to assess the damage, but worried about harsh living conditions for those who returned.>>
Gas station robbery suspect's getaway car runs out of fuel
LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn't steal was gas. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel.>>
The Latest: UK police search home in bomb probe after arrest
LONDON (AP) - British police have made an apparent breakthrough in subway bombing investigation with what they are calling a "very significant" arrest, but the country remains on a "critical" alert, meaning that another attack is judged imminent.>>
LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for. The Havre Daily News reports 52-year-old Teddy Young Sr. was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison with 15 suspended for seven counts of felony theft.>>
Idaho exchange contract raises conflict of interest concerns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho has hired St. Luke's Health System to help people choose which insurance plans to pick on the online insurance exchange, even though the health care giant stands to financially benefit when customers choose certain plans. Some Your Health Idaho board members raised concerns Friday because there is no oversight mechanism that would keep the hospital from steering customers to more lucrative plans.>>
Montana wildfires: Rain and snow help but won't end season
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months. While the change in weather is welcome, it brings its own challenges for the crews fighting dozens of fires burning in drought-stricken Montana.>>
Porsche plows into spectators at Idaho car show; 8 hurt
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a sports car driver plowed into a crowd of spectators at a Boise, Idaho, car show, injuring eight. Police say the driver of the gray Porsche accelerated rapidly while leaving the Cars and Coffee event but lost control and ran into the nearby crowd. Police say ambulances took six people to hospitals and two others were taken by private vehicles.>>
Not guilty pleas entered for man charged in officer's death
TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a California man charged in the death of a sheriff's deputy and for shots fired at other officers during a pursuit that spanned the southwestern part of the state. Lloyd Barrus appeared before District Judge Kathy Seeley in Townsend on Friday. Seeley read the charges, which include deliberate homicide by accountability for the May 16 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.>>
'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement
FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed. Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.>>
