Sheriff: FBI has contacted suspect in Montana school threats

A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means." He didn't share more detail about why authorities consider the person a suspect.

Officials have not released the content of the threats, which began Wednesday.

Curry said the suspect has "taken extraordinary measures" to hide their location and identity and called the investigation a "cyber terrorism" case.

Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday, along with weekend football games and other activities. The closure impacts about 15,700 students in more than 30 public and private schools.

