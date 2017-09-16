Spokane police, firefighters searching for Beacon Cleaners arson - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane police, firefighters searching for Beacon Cleaners arson suspect

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police, the Spokane Fire Department and the ATF are asking for the public's help finding a man who is suspected of setting a fire that forced Beacon Cleaners to temporarily relocate and injured a firefighter. Detectives have developed probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Scott M Lenway for second degree arson for the August incident.

Detectives have sought a warrant for Lenway's arrest, but investigators are concerned Lenway may start other fires and someone could get hurt. Due to this concern, police say it's imperative Lenway is apprehended as soon as possible.

If you have any information on where Lenway may be, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you see Lenway, call 911 immediately. Do not approach or try to apprehend him yourself. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Saturday, September 16 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-09-16 05:17:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

  • Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead

    Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead

    Friday, September 15 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:33:48 GMT
    Cameron SmithCameron Smith

    CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead.  Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company.  He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead.  Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company.  He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and 

    >>

  • Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:12:32 GMT
    Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogsResponders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane police, firefighters searching for Beacon Cleaners arson suspect

    Spokane police, firefighters searching for Beacon Cleaners arson suspect

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-09-17 00:50:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police, the Spokane Fire Department and the ATF are asking for the public's help finding a man who is suspected of setting a fire that forced Beacon Cleaners to temporarily relocate and injured a firefighter. Detectives have developed probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Scott M Lenway for second degree arson for the August incident.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police, the Spokane Fire Department and the ATF are asking for the public's help finding a man who is suspected of setting a fire that forced Beacon Cleaners to temporarily relocate and injured a firefighter. Detectives have developed probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Scott M Lenway for second degree arson for the August incident.

    >>

  • 'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

    'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:41:48 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.  Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.  Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.

    >>

  • Sheriff: FBI has contacted suspect in Montana school threats

    Sheriff: FBI has contacted suspect in Montana school threats

    Saturday, September 16 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-09-16 20:47:08 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."

    >>

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."

    >>
    •   