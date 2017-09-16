Spokane police, firefighters searching for Beacon Cleaners arson suspect

Spokane Police, the Spokane Fire Department and the ATF are asking for the public's help finding a man who is suspected of setting a fire that forced Beacon Cleaners to temporarily relocate and injured a firefighter. Detectives have developed probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Scott M Lenway for second degree arson for the August incident.

Detectives have sought a warrant for Lenway's arrest, but investigators are concerned Lenway may start other fires and someone could get hurt. Due to this concern, police say it's imperative Lenway is apprehended as soon as possible.

If you have any information on where Lenway may be, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you see Lenway, call 911 immediately. Do not approach or try to apprehend him yourself.