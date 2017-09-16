Soup kitchen honors teen volunteer killed in shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Soup kitchen honors teen volunteer killed in shooting

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The family of Sam Strahan, the teenager shot and killed in the Freeman High School shooting on Wednesday, says Sam was an active member of his community and volunteered regularly. One of the places he enjoyed volunteering was Cavalry Soup Kitchen in Spokane. On Saturday the soup kitchen held a memorial in Strahan's honor. Those who knew him said he'll be dearly missed.

"He was a hero. He was a hero," said fellow volunteer Betty Dumas.

On Saturdays, Strahan would take time out of his day to help others who were in need, and would do anything for anyone.

"Sam was one of the first young men who worked with us as long as he did," Dumas said.

This Saturday, Sam's mother Ami came into Calvary, after going through so much, to do what Sam would have done -- help others who needed it most.

"You know she's an amazing lady for her to be here today after she lost her son," Dumas said.

Ami and other family members prepared meals just like Sam. Members of the church remember Sam as a responsible young man who always kept his word and would show up to volunteer on time. They say Sam sacrificed his own life to save a countless number of his fellow students at Freeman High School. 

"Ami knows that we care for her family and we car for her son. This lady is a rock. She's a rock, and that rubbed off on Sam because we know he was the kid that would give his life for a friend."

    •   