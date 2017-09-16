Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex

Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northwest Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation Saturday evening.

Additional details were not immediately known. As we learn more we will update this story.