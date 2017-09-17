Top US diplomat says closing Embassy in Cuba 'under review' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Top US diplomat says closing Embassy in Cuba 'under review'

Posted: Updated:

The Trump administration is considering closing down the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats in Cuba, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

Tillerson's comments were the strongest indication to date that the United States might mount a major diplomatic response, potentially jeopardizing the historic restart of relations between the U.S. and Cuba. The two former foes reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after roughly a half-century of estrangement.

"We have it under evaluation," Tillerson said of a possible embassy closure. "It's a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered. We've brought some of those people home. It's under review."

Of the 21 medically confirmed U.S. victims, some have permanent hearing loss or concussions, while others suffered nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. Some are struggling with concentration or common word recall, The Associated Press has reported.

Some victims felt vibrations or heard loud sounds mysteriously audible in only parts of rooms, leading investigators to consider a potential "sonic attack." Others heard nothing but later developed symptoms.

Tillerson once called the events "health attacks," but the State Department has since used the term "incidents" while emphasizing the U.S. still doesn't know what has occurred. Cuba has denied any involvement or responsibility but stressed it's eager to help the U.S. resolve the matter.

The U.S. has said the tally of Americans affected could grow as more cases are potentially detected.

The last reported incident was on Aug. 21, according to a U.S. official briefed on the matter. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

Tillerson spoke on CBS' "Face the Nation" as world leaders and top diplomats descended on New York for annual U.N. General Assembly meetings. President Donald Trump will give his first speech on the major global platform this week.

Cuba is also represented at the U.N., but it's not expected Trump will meet with any Cuban leaders or officials during his visit.

The U.S. hasn't identified either a culprit or a device. Investigators have explored the possibility of sonic waves, an electromagnetic weapon, or an advanced spying operation gone awry, U.S. officials briefed on the probe told the AP. The U.S. hasn't ruled out that a third country or a rogue faction of Cuba's security services might be involved.

In Washington, lawmakers in Congress have been raising alarm over the incidents, with some calling for the embassy to be closed. On Friday, five Republican senators wrote Tillerson urging him to not only shutter the embassy, but also kick all Cuban diplomats out of the United States - a move with dramatic diplomatic implications

"Cuba's neglect of its duty to protect our diplomats and their families cannot go unchallenged," said the lawmakers, who included Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a prominent Cuban-American, and the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas.

The incidents have frightened Havana's tight-knit diplomatic community, raising concerns about the potential scope. At least one other country, France, has tested embassy staff for potential sonic-induced injuries, the AP has reported.

___

Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:12:32 GMT
    Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogsResponders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce 

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Saturday, September 16 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-09-16 05:17:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

  • 'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

    'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:41:48 GMT

    FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.  Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.

    >>

    FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed.  Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Prosecutor: 4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station; woman arrested

    Prosecutor: 4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station; woman arrested

    Sunday, September 17 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-17 17:13:26 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - The United States embassy in Paris says diplomatic staff in France is in contact with French authorities about the acid attack on four American women. An embassy spokesman said Sunday that the U.S. consulate in the southern port city of Marseille is communicating with French officials about the attack at Marseille's main train station.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - The United States embassy in Paris says diplomatic staff in France is in contact with French authorities about the acid attack on four American women. An embassy spokesman said Sunday that the U.S. consulate in the southern port city of Marseille is communicating with French officials about the attack at Marseille's main train station.

    >>

  • Irma evacuation nightmare: Next time some may not leave

    Irma evacuation nightmare: Next time some may not leave

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-09-17 16:47:14 GMT

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - After a painful flight across several states to escape unpredictable Hurricane Irma, Suzanne Pallot says it's unlikely she would evacuate South Florida again - an attitude echoed by other evacuees that experts say could put them in danger when the next storm hits. Pallot is a lifelong South Florida resident who never evacuated for previous hurricanes.

    >>

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - After a painful flight across several states to escape unpredictable Hurricane Irma, Suzanne Pallot says it's unlikely she would evacuate South Florida again - an attitude echoed by other evacuees that experts say could put them in danger when the next storm hits. Pallot is a lifelong South Florida resident who never evacuated for previous hurricanes.

    >>

  • Top US diplomat says closing Embassy in Cuba 'under review'

    Top US diplomat says closing Embassy in Cuba 'under review'

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-09-17 16:37:36 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The Trump administration is considering closing down the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats in Cuba, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The Trump administration is considering closing down the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats in Cuba, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

    >>
    •   