This cat is raising money for the homeless in Tulsa

Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce>>
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement
FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed. Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.>>
Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northcliff Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.>>
Soup kitchen honors teen volunteer killed in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of Sam Strahan, the teenager shot and killed in the Freeman High School shooting on Wednesday, says Sam was an active member of his community and volunteered regularly. One of the places he enjoyed volunteering was Cavalry Soup Kitchen in Spokane. On Saturday the soup kitchen held a memorial in Strahan's honor.>>
Sources: Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint found dead
CHENEY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cameron Smith, the 46-year-old Cheney man who was kidnapped from a pot shop in Cheney on Sunday has been found. KHQ Local News has confirmed with other sources that Smith was found dead. Smith was kidnapped Sunday afternoon from Lucid Cannabis Company. He was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch at the time. Witnesses say the man left and>>
Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
HONOLULU (AP) - Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January emerged from isolation Sunday. They devoured fresh-picked tropical fruits, vegetables and a fluffy egg strata after eating mostly freeze-dried food during their isolation.>>
Sheriff: No crime committed after standoff in Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff reports no crime was committed Saturday afternoon despite receiving reports that a man was threatening people with a gun in the city of Pinehurst. Members of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Pinehurst Police Department and Osburn Police Department responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday.>>
This cat is raising money for the homeless in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A cat at a business is creating a buzz on social media for his philanthropic work with a Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeless charity. The cat, nicknamed Cashnip Kitty, is an office cat for a Tulsa marketing firm called GuruStu. The business owner, Stuart McDaniel, says one day he noticed the cat sitting by the office door with dollar bills at his feet.>>
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>
Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northcliff Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.>>
Spokane Police: Beacon Cleaners arson suspect in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police report that Beacon Cleaners arson suspect Scott Lenway was taken into custody Sunday morning. They thanked the community for their help locating Lenway.>>
Prosecutor: 4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station; woman arrested
PARIS (AP) - The United States embassy in Paris says diplomatic staff in France is in contact with French authorities about the acid attack on four American women. An embassy spokesman said Sunday that the U.S. consulate in the southern port city of Marseille is communicating with French officials about the attack at Marseille's main train station.>>
Irma evacuation nightmare: Next time some may not leave
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - After a painful flight across several states to escape unpredictable Hurricane Irma, Suzanne Pallot says it's unlikely she would evacuate South Florida again - an attitude echoed by other evacuees that experts say could put them in danger when the next storm hits. Pallot is a lifelong South Florida resident who never evacuated for previous hurricanes.>>
Top US diplomat says closing Embassy in Cuba 'under review'
NEW YORK (AP) - The Trump administration is considering closing down the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats in Cuba, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.>>
Key Equifax executives departing after huge data breach
NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax announced late Friday that its chief information officer and chief security officer would leave the company immediately, following the enormous breach of 143 million Americans' personal information.>>
