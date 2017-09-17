This cat is raising money for the homeless in Tulsa

A cat at a business is creating a buzz on social media for his philanthropic work with a Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeless charity.

The cat, nicknamed Cashnip Kitty, is an office cat for a Tulsa marketing firm called GuruStu. The business owner, Stuart McDaniel, says one day he noticed the cat sitting by the office door with dollar bills at his feet. Coworkers conducted a test a discovered that the tabby was snatching dollar bills that passersby were sliding through the slit of the door.

Rather than try to discourage the fiscal feline, McDaniel put a sign on the door letting passersby know that if Cashnip Kitty takes your dollar, it goes to a good cause: The Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

"CASHnip Kitty is a hustler with a philanthropic heart," the sign reads. "He will snatch your money and donate it to the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless. CASHnip Kitty says, 'Slide a dollar through the slot and great blessings will follow.' Search #CashnipKitty on Facebook to see his take each week!"

About a month after discovering the cat's talent, Cashnip Kitty has his own Facebook page and Instagram account. His owner says he's working to set up cashnipkitty.com to take secure donations online as well.