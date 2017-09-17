Sheriff: No crime committed after standoff in Pinehurst

The Shoshone County Sheriff reports no crime was committed Saturday afternoon despite receiving reports that a man was threatening people with a gun in the city of Pinehurst.

Members of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Pinehurst Police Department and Osburn Police Department responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday. A perimeter was set up around the house for safety reasons until all the information could be gathered and processed.

Deputies say that after speaking with all involved parties, it was found that no crime had been committed like originally reported to the Sheriff's Office. At no time during this incident was there any threat to the public, law enforcement or any shots fired from anyone.